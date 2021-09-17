EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 6th Youth ODI match, September 17, 03:00 pm IST

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 6th Youth ODI between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19: The last Youth One Day International of the six-match series between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 is scheduled to be played on September 17, Friday. The Polo Farm Sports Club will host the much-anticipated game between the two sides at 03:00 pm IST.

There’s nothing left in the ODI series now as the England Under-19 team has already clinched the series by 4-1. The hosts have been phenomenal in the tour so far as they have successfully managed to dominate the West Indies team. England has won four out of five ODIs played so far.

West Indies, on the other hand, could manage to secure victory in just one fixture. A lot was expected from the visitors before the series, however, the team failed to live up to their reputation. Though the visiting team has already lost the six-match series, they will be hoping to win the last match to end the series on a winning note.

Ahead of the match between England Under-19 and West Indies Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Telecast

The EN-U19 vs WI-U19 match will not be televised in India.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Live Streaming

The EN-U19 vs WI-U19 match will be streamed live on Fancode.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Match Details

The 6th Youth ODI will be played at the Polo Farm Sports Club on September 17, Friday at 03:00 pm IST.

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rehan Ahmed

Vice-Captain: Ackeem Auguste

Suggested Playing XI for EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Horton, James Rew

Batsmen: Ackeem Auguste, Matthew Nandu, Tom Prest

All-rounders: Andel Gordon, Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell

Bowlers: Isai Thorne, Fateh Singh, McKenny Clarke

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable XIs:

England Under-19: William Luxton, James Rew, Sonny Baker, Fateh Singh, Alex Horton(wk), Tom Aspinwall, Jacob Bethell, George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Prest

West Indies Under-19: Teddy Bishop, Anderson Mahase, Andel Gordon, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke(wk), Anderson Amurdan, Matthew Nandu, Isai Thorne, Giovonte Depeiza, McKenny Clarke, Justin Beckford

