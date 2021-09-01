EN-W vs NZ-W, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming Online

New Zealand Women’s cricket team are touring England for a three-match T20I series followed by five One Day Internationals. The limited-overs tour will get underway on September 1, Wednesday with the first T20 International at the County Ground in Chelmsford at 11:00 PM IST.

England Women are enjoying an exceptional ride in the shortest format of the game. The hosts last defeated India Women by 2-1 in the three-match home T20I series. England are expected to continue their home domination against New Zealand too.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, last played an international fixture in April 2021. The Kiwi’s three-match T20I series against Australia ended in a 1-1 draw. In addition, New Zealand can be haunted by their past performance against England.

England Women had toured New Zealand earlier in the year and had caused a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series.

The EN-W vs NZ-W 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 01.

EN-W vs NZ-W 1st T20I, England Women probable playing XI against New Zealand Women: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield Hill

EN-W vs NZ-W 1st T20I, New Zealand Women probable playing XI against England Women: Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Natalie Dodd, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe

