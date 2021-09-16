EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st ODI match, September 16, 05:30 pm IST

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between England Women and New Zealand Women: After locking horns in a well fought T20I series, England Women and New Zealand Women will now clash in a five-match ODI series that gets underway on Thursday, September 16. The first ODI between both sides will kick off on Thursday at the County Ground in Bristol. The hosts won the T20I series 2-1, and will aim to continue their momentum in the ODI series as well.

England Women’s most recent ODI victory was a three-match 2-1 triumph against India Women, whereas the New Zealand Women are coming off a three-match ODI series defeat against Australia Women by 3-0. The home team are currently placed at the third position on the ICC Women’s ODI rankings, while their opponents are two places below at fifth position in the standings.

Tammy Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt are the star batters of England, whereas Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight are the key all-rounders. Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, and Anya Shrubsole are the wicket-grabbers of the home team.

For the White Ferns, Sophie Devine is their superstar, whereas Amy Satterthwaite and Suzie Bates are excellent players. Jess Kerr, Hayley Jensen, and Leigh Kasperek are other important players of the side.

Ahead of the match between England Women and New Zealand Women; here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The 1st ODI will not be telecasted in India

EN-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

The 1st ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EN-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 1st ODI will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground at 05:30 pm IST on Thursday, September 16.

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite

Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batswomen: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite,Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs:

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Thamsyn Newton

