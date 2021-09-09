EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd T20I match, September 09, 11:00 pm IST

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between England Women and New Zealand Women:England Women are scheduled to lock horns with New Zealand Women for the last time in the shortest format of the game during the New Zealand Women tour of England 2021. The third T20 International between the two sides will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground at 11:00 pm IST on September 9, Thursday.

The third T20I is expected to be an exciting affair as both teams have equal chances of sealing the T20I series. The three-match series is leveled at 1-1. England Women were brilliant during the first T20I as they scripted a victory by 46 runs. However, the second T20I match saw the Kiwis securing a victory by four wickets.

Batting first in the second T20I, England could manage only 128 runs on the scoreboard. New Zealand convincingly chased the target within 18.2 overs as their skipper Sophie Devine played a sensational knock of 40 runs. Thus, it will be interesting to watch which team performs well in the last match on Thursday to win the series.

Ahead of the match between England Women and New Zealand Women; here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The 3rd T20I will not be telecasted in India

EN-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

The match between England Women and New Zealand Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EN-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I between England Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground at 11:00 pm IST on September 9, Thursday.

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain- Amy Jones

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs:

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(wk), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies, Danni Wyatt, Natalie Sciver

New Zealand Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Katey Martin(wk), Hayley Jensen, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine

