EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 4th ODI match, September 23, 05:30 pm IST

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th ODI match between England Women and New Zealand Women: England Women are scheduled to lock horns with New Zealand Women for the fourth time during the New Zealand Women tour of England 2021. The fourth One Dy International between the two sides will be played at the County Ground in Derby at 05:30 pm IST on September 23, Thursday.

The One Day International is expected to be a thrilling affair as the visitors New Zealand will have the last chance to save the One Day series. Currently, the five-match series is led by the English team by 2-1. England won the first ODI by 30 runs followed by another victory in the second game by 13 runs.

The Kiwi side finally made a comeback in the series as they won the last ODI by three wickets. Batting in the third match, England posted 178 runs in their 50 overs. The second innings saw the visiting team comfortably chasing the total within 45.5 overs. New Zealand will be hoping to carry forward the momentum in the Thursday encounter to level the series.

Ahead of the match between England Women and New Zealand Women; here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The 4th ODI will not be telecasted in India.

EN-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

England Women vs New Zealand Women match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EN-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 4th ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the County Ground in Derby at 05:30 pm IST on September 23, Thursday.

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Natalie Sciver

Vice-Captain:Heather Knight

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Charlotte Dean, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Ecclestone

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs:

England Women: Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Kate Cross, Natasha Farrant, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Sattherthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Suzie Bates, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down, Katey Martin (wk)

