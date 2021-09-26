EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 5th ODI Match, September 26, 03:30 pm IST

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th ODI match between England Women and New Zealand Women: England Women will cross swords with New Zealand Women in the 5th and last One Day International (ODI) match of five-game series on Sunday at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The match between England Women and New Zealand Women will kick start at 03:30 pm (IST). Even though matches from the New Zealand Women’s tour of England is not broadcasted in India, fans can live-stream the fifth ODI between two teams on the Fan code app.

Coming into this game England will be high on confidence, having taken an unbeaten lead of 3-1 in the series. On the other hand, New Zealand Women will play to salvage their pride and to reduce the margin of the loss.

England Women also won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Ahead of the fifth ad last ODI match between England Women and New Zealand Women; here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The 5th ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women will not be telecasted in India

EN-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

The 5th ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EN-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The 5th ODI between England Women vs New Zealand Women will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury at 03:30 pm IST on Sunday, September 26.

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Danny Wyatt

Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Amy Satterthwaite, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont,

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs:

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross

New Zealand Women Predicted Playing XI: Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Suzie Bates, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Thamsyn Newton

