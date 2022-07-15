EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for England vs South Africa 2022, July 15, 6:30 PM IST

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between England Women and South Africa Women: England Women will aim to take their lead to 2-0 as they will lock horns with South Africa Women in the second One Day International of the three-match series at the County Ground in Bristol.

In the first ODI, England Women cruised to a five-wicket victory. It was a batting failure for the visiting nation as they ended up with a total of only 218 runs after batting for 47.4 overs. Chloe Tryon showed signs of brilliance with a knock of 88 runs. However, her efforts went in vain.

Cricket News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/photogallery/">Cricket Photos</a>, <a href="https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/videos/">Cricket Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/">Cricket Scores</a> here<p></p>