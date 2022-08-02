EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, CWG 2022 , August 2, 3:30 PM IST

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match between England Women and South Africa Women: Group B table-toppers England Women will clash with South Africa Women in the seventh match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The two teams made a contrasting start to their campaign in the tournament.

England Women were absolutely sensational in their opening game against Sri Lanka Women. The team scored a victory by five wickets owing to a splendid bowling performance. Sophie Ecclestone picked three wickets as Sri Lanka were restricted to a score of 106 runs in 20 overs. Chasing the total, Alice Capsey smacked 44 runs to take her team home within 17.1 overs.

Speaking of South Africa Women, they ended up on the wrong side of the result against New Zealand Women. The Proteas failed lost by 13 runs as they failed to chase the target of 168 runs. South Africa will hope for a better batting performance from the likes of Chloe Tyron and Sune Luus on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between England Women and South Africa Women, here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs SA-W Telecast

England Women vs South Africa Women game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India

EN-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

EN-W vs SA-W Match Details

The EN-W vs SA-W match will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham at 03:30 PM IST on August 02, Tuesday.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sinola Jafta

Batters: Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Katherine Brunt, Issy Wong

EN-W vs SA-W Probable XIs

England Women: Freya Kemp, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon

