EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction For Only Test: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 27, 3:30 PM IST

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Only Test match between England Women and South Africa Women: South Africa Women are visiting England Women for an all-format tour comprising a Test match, three One Day Internationals, and as many T20 Internationals. The only Test between the two sides will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton from June 27 to June 30.

England will walk into the game as favourites as they have more experience under their belt. Their last Test match came against Australia Women in January and it ended in a draw. The skipper Heather Knight was the star performer for her side as she played a scintillating knock of 168 runs. Apart from the captain, Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, and Tammy Beaumont will be the players to watch out for from the England team.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first Test match since 2014. Only four players from their team have the experience of playing the longest format of the game in the international circuit. Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luss are expected to take the team through in the match.

Ahead of the match between England Women and South Africa Women, here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs SA-W Telecast

England Women vs South Africa Women game will not be telecast in India

EN-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The Only Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EN-W vs SA-W Match Details

The EN-W vs SA-W match will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton at 3:30 PM IST on June 27, Monday.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice-Captain: Tammy Beaumont

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee,

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Tumi Sekhukhune, Nadine de Klerk, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross.

EN-W vs SA-W Probable XIs

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk)

South Africa Women: Nadine de Klerk, Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luss (c), Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch

