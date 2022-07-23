EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: England Women vs South Africa Women, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EN-W vs SA-W T20I series, EN-W vs SA-W 2nd match, July 23, County Ground, Worcester, 7:00 pm IST

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s EN-W vs SA-W T20I series match between England Women vs South Africa Women: England Women (EN-W) will be clashing with the South Africa Women (SA-W) in the second T20I of the three-match series at the County Ground in Worcester. The match will begin on 7:00 pm IST on Saturday, July 23.

England Women won the opening match by a resounding six-wicket margin, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. South Africa Women batted first and scored 111 runs, with Laura Wolvaardt scoring 55 runs off 49 balls. England pacer Katherine Brunt clinched four wickets, while Sophie Ecclestone bagged two crucial wickets.

Chasing a modest 112-run target, batter Sophia Dunkley smashed 59 runs off 39 balls to lead England to a comfortable win.

Star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and veteran bowler Tumi Sekhukhune will miss out for the Proteas in the second fixture. Skipper Sune Luus and the South African women will be looking the level the series in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, England will want to seal the series with another win in the second T20I. Captain Heather Knight has been in excellent form and will be the player to look out for in the next game.

Ahead of the match between England Women vs South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs SA-W Telecast

The second T20I match between England Women and South Africa Women will not be telecast in India.

EN-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The second T20I match between England Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EN-W vs SA-W Match Details

The EN-W vs SA-W match will be played at the County Ground, Worcester on Saturday, July 23 at 7:00 pm IST.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lara Goodall

Vice-Captain: Katherine Brunt

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Sinalo Jafta

Batsmen: Danielle Wyatt, Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Issy Wong

England Women vs South Africa Women Possible Starting XI:

England Women predicted line-up: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Bryony Smith, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone

South Africa Women predicted line-up: Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon Du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here