EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

England Women (EN-W) will take the field against Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the fourth fixture of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The match will be underway at 10:30 pm IST on Saturday, July 30.

England Women have come into the tournament in sublime form. The Heather Knight-led team whitewashed South Africa Women in the recently concluded T20I series. The hosts have secured the most number of wins in T20Is by any international side since 2021. With a top-notch batting line-up and a lethal bowling unit, the English side looks favorites for clinching a medal at the CWG 2022.

On the contrary, the Sri Lankan Women have not been in the best of forms as they were defeated by Team India in their last series at home. But, they will take heart from the match that they won convincingly against the women in blue and will be hoping to replicate similar performances in the competition. Chamari Atapattu will continue to lead the Lankan side and will be trying to get the best out of her team.

It will be an intriguing encounter and will be worthy to note who emerges victorious on the night.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between England Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is everything you need to know:

EN-W vs SL-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for England Women vs Sri Lanka Women match.

EN-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between England Women and Sri Lanka Women is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

EN-W vs SL-W Match Details

The EN-W vs SL-W Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday, July 30, at 10:30 pm IST.

EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sophia Dunkley

Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver

Suggested Playing XI for EN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Hasini Perera

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Natalie Sciver, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Inoka Ranaweera, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

England Women and Sri Lanka Women Possible Starting XI:

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Bryony Smith, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Kathrine Brunt, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Playing XI: Chamari Atapattu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

