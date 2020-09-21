EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Predictions, T20I, England Women vs West Indies Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Best Picks / EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Captain / EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

England Women will face West Indies Women on Monday, September 21, for their first match in the five match series league. T20I England Women vs West Indies Women will commence from 10:30 PM at County Ground, Derby.

The match will be played in an empty stadium in compliance with the coronavirus guidelines. This is being done for all the sports matches and events. This is a five match series. The first match is scheduled for today September 21 while the last match will be held on September 30.

T20I, England Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official social media handles

EN-W vs WI-W T20I, England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score / Scorecard

T20I, England Women vs West Indies Women: Match Details

September 21 - 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Derby

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 team for England Women vs West Indies Women

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women captain: Jones

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women vice-captain: Knight

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women wicket keeper: Jones

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women batsmen: Knight, Wyatt, Cooper

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women all-rounders: Brunt, Sciver, Taylor, Matthews

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women bowlers: Ecclestone, Shrubsole, Fletcher

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women: Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

T20I EN-W vs WI-W West Indies Women playing 11 against England Women: Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Anisa Mohammed, Stafanie Taylor, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Lee-Ann Kirby, Chedean Nation