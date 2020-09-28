EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Predictions, T20I, England Women vs West Indies Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Best Picks / EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Captain / EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The fourth match of the ongoing five match series between England Women and West Indies Women will take place on Monday, September 28.

The outing will commence from 10:30 PM at the County Ground in Derby. The final match or the fifth match is scheduled for September 30.

The previous three matches were held on September 21, September 23 and September 26. In the three matches that have taken place till now, the England Women have been on the winning side. In the third match which was on September 26, the EN-W team beat WI-W team by 20 runs.

In the first and second match, which was played on September 21 and September 23 respectively, England Women team had registered its win by 47 runs in both the matches. It is clear now that the series has already been won by the England Women’s team.

T20I, England Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official social media handles.

EN-W vs WI-W T20I, England Women vs West Indies Women Live Score / Scorecard

T20I, England Women vs West Indies Women: Match Details: September 28 - 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at County Ground, Derby

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 team for England Women vs West Indies Women

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women captain: Shemaine Campbelle

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women vice-captain: Britney Cooper

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women batsmen: Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Britney Cooper

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women all-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Shakera Selman

T20I EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, England Women vs West Indies Women: Amy Jones (WK), Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers