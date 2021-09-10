ENC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 11, 09:30 AM IST

ENC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Masters RCC:Eranakulam Cricket Club will cross swords with Masters RCC in the 23rd match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The promising encounter will be played on September 11, Saturday at 09:30 AM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Eranakulam Cricket Club have performed really well in the T20 Championship so far. The team have looked promising as they have delivered many brilliant performances. Eranakulam Cricket Club have secured victory in four out of five league games. They are sitting at the second position in the points table with eight points under their belt. The team’s last outing saw them outplaying Prathibha Cricket Club by six wickets.

Masters RCC, on the other hand, are currently third in the Kerala Club Championship 2021 standings. The team has featured in seven matches so far, winning three and losing two games. Coming into the match on Saturday, Masters RCC will be low on confidence as they registered a defeat at the hands of Tripunithura Cricket Club in their last match.

Ahead of the match between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Masters RCC; here is everything you need to know:

ENC vs MRC Telecast

The Eranakulam Cricket Club vs Masters RCC match will not be broadcasted in India.

ENC vs MRC Live Streaming

The match between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Masters RCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENC vs MRC Match Details

The 23rd match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Masters RCC at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 11, Saturday at 09:30 AM IST.

ENC vs MRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Akshay Manohar

Vice-Captain- Alfi Francis

Suggested Playing XI for ENC vs MRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: S Subin, Amal P Rajeev

Batsmen: Alfi Francis, Abhiram CH, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Akshay Manohar

All-rounders: Bovas M Justin, Unnimon Sabu

Bowlers: Jerin PS, Anand Joseph, Athul Raveendran

ENC vs MRC Probable XIs:

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Sirajudheen PS, Subin S (c & wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Anand Joseph, Jerin PS, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis, Bovas M Justin, Adithya Vinod

Masters RCC: Unnimon Sabu, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil NP, Akshay Manohar, Sanju Sanjeev, Amal P Rajeev, Arun Poulose, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Hari Krishnan D, Athul Raveendran, Ajith Vasudevan

