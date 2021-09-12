ENC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021, September 12, 1:30 PM IST Sunday

ENC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Ernakulam Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club: Ernakulam Cricket Club will cross swords with Masters Cricket Club in the 26th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The promising encounter will be played on September 12, Sunday, at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha. This will be the second time that the two teams will go up against each other in the Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Ernakulam won the tie against Masters CC by one run the last time they faced each other in the T20 extravaganza. Ernakulam Cricket Club has won four out of their six league matches. They are currently third in the standings with eight points to their credit. The team will be hoping to return back to the winning ways on Sunday as they lost their last match to Masters RCC by 22 runs.

Masters Cricket Club, on the other hand, need to pull their socks up to stay relevant in the T20 extravaganza. They are sitting on sixth place with three victories and two losses under their belt. Masters CC will be buzzing with confidence as they defeated Prathibha CC by six wickets in their most recent game.

Ahead of the match between Ernakulam Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

ENC vs MTC Telecast

The Eranakulam Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club match will not be broadcast in India.

ENC vs MTC Live Streaming

The match between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENC vs MTC Match Details

The 26th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 12, Sunday at 01:30 PM IST.

ENC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vaisakh Chandran

Vice-captain: Sijomon Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for ENC vs MTC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Raj, Subin S

Batsmen: Jafar Jamal, Abhiram CH, Alfi Francis

All-rounders: Sijomon Joseph, J Ananthakrishnan, Anand Joseph

Bowlers: Arun M, Vishweshwar, Vaisakh Chandran

ENC vs MTC Probable XIs

Ernakulam Cricket Club: Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Adithya Vinod, Jerin PS, Arun M, Subin S(wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummel, Bharath Surya, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj(wk), P Prashanth, Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, J Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here