ENC vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 06, 01:30 PM IST

ENC vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Tripunithura Cricket Club: Eranakulam Cricket Club will cross swords with Tripunithura Cricket Club in the 14th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The game will be played on September 06, Monday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Eranakulam Cricket Club will be playing their first match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 on Monday. The team will be hoping to defeat the favorites Tripunithura CC to get off to a sensational start in the competition.

Tripunithura Cricket Club, on the other hand, were denied a dream start in the T20 extravaganza as they suffered a loss against Masters Cricket Club by six wickets. It was Tripunithura’s batting unit who failed to perform. The batters could score only 107 runs in their 20 overs and Masters CC easily chased the total in 18 overs. Coming into the contest on Monday, the franchise will fancy a victory to gain some momentum.

Ahead of the match between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Tripunithura Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

ENC vs TRC Telecast

The Eranakulam Cricket Club vs Tripunithura Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

ENC vs TRC Live Streaming

The match between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Tripunithura Cricket Club is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENC vs TRC Match Details

The 14th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Tripunithura Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 06, Monday at 01:30 PM IST.

ENC vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nikhil Babu

Vice-Captain- Alfi Francis

Suggested Playing XI for ENC vs TRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sachin S

Batsmen: Alfi Francis, Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Abdul Bazith P A

All-rounders: Bovas M Justin, Nikhil Babu, Akhil MS

Bowlers: CS Sooraj, S Sivaraj, Afrad Reshab

ENC vs TRC Probable XIs:

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Adithya Vinod, Bovas M Justin, Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Ajay B Bhat, Arun M, Aaron Jude, Alfi Francis, Sirajudheen PS, Subin S, Joffin Jose

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Govind Dev Pai, Abdul Bazith P A, S Sivaraj, Akhil MS Balan, Sachin S, Varun Nayanar, Asok Ravi Menon, Afrad Reshab, Akash Babu, CS Sooraj, Nikhil Babu

