ENC vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 match, September 14, 01:30 PM IST

ENC vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kerala Club Championship 2021 between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Tripunithura Cricket Club: Eranakulam Cricket Club will cross swords with Tripunithura Cricket Club in the 30th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021. The encounter between the two sides will be played on September 14, Tuesday at 01:30 PM IST at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Eranakulam Cricket Club are enjoying a terrific ride in the T20 Championship. The team is currently fourth in the points table with ten points under their belt. Eranakulam have won five league matches while losing two out of seven games. The team is coming into the game against Tripunithura Cricket Club after defeating Masters CC in a nail-biting thriller by three runs.

Tripunithura Cricket Club, on the other hand, are sitting in fourth place. They have featured in six fixtures so far, winning three and losing two. Just like Eranakulam, Tripunithura were also up against Masters CC in their most recent game. However, the match was washed out without even a single ball bowled due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Tripunithura Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

ENC vs TRC Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

ENC vs TRC Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the game on the FanCode app and website.

ENC vs TRC Match Details

The 30th match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 will be played at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on September 14, Tuesday at 01:30 PM IST.

ENC vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alfi Francis

Vice-Captain- Subin S

Suggested Playing XI for ENC vs TRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Subin S

Batsmen: Abhiram CH, Alfi Francis, Abdul Bazith P A, Arjun Aji

All-rounders: Bovas M Justin, Akhil MS, Nikhil Babu

Bowlers: CS Sooraj, Afrad Reshab, S Sivaraj

ENC vs TRC Probable XIs:

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Abhiram CH, Arun M, Aaron Jude, Alfi Francis, Sirajudheen PS, Adithya Vinod, Bovas M Justin, Subin S, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Ajay B Bhat

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Akash Babu, Govind Dev Pai, S Sivaraj, Akhil MS Balan, Sachin S, Varun Nayanar, Asok Ravi Menon, Afrad Reshab, Abdul Bazith P A, CS Sooraj, Nikhil Babu

