'End of a Golden Era': Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Pays Tribute to Late Lata Mangeshkar

Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam paid his tributes to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar following her demise on Sunday at the age of 92.

Describing her demise as an end to a golden era in music, Babar tweeted a sketch of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, “End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji."

End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon!RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji. pic.twitter.com/sOmhJtPT1I — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 6, 2022

Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last month following a COVID-19 infection and pneumonia. While she recovered from COVID-19, her health faced deterioration and she was put on a life support system on February 5. On her demise, India announced two-day national mourning, and the singer was cremated with state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Condolences and tributes continued to flow in from Pakistan soon after Mangeshkar’s demise. Earlier, former Pakistani cricketer and the current Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja also shared his tributes for the legendary singer. Raja in his tweet called Mangeshkar ‘the epitome of grace and humility’ and added that her demise had left him ‘music broken’.

Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility and simplicity and therefore greatness.. a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken!— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 6, 2022

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is known to be sharing a very close bond withMangeshkar, was among the first personalities to visit the Breach Candy hospital after the news of her death broke. Later, sharing his emotion in a tweet, Tendulkar described Mangeshkar’s demise as his personal loss and said that he was fortunate to be part of her life in some way.

I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings.With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music. pic.twitter.com/v5SK7q23hs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 6, 2022

Known as the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 back in 1942. In nearly 8 decades as a playback singer, she sang thousands of songs in 36 regional and foreign languages. Her last released song was Theek Nahi Lagta was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzaar. Originally recorded in the 1990s, the song was shelved due to some reasons only to release in 2021.

