‘End of an Era’ – Mithali Raj, the G.O.A.T, Who Put Indian Women’s Cricket on the World Map

A glorious chapter in women’s cricket came to an end on Wednesday with India’s most successful batter and successful captain, Mithali Raj, retiring from international cricket. The 39-year-old Mithali from Hyderabad has accumulated 10,868 international runs across the three formats and dominated the Women’s ODIs like nobody else in a career spanning 22 years and 274 days (from June 26 1999 to March 27, 2022) that includes five Women’s World Cup editions.

Mithali Raj Announces Retirement From International Cricket: ‘This Journey Ends But Another Beckons’

Her former teammates and coaches of the Indian team at various stages of Mithali’s glittering career spoke highly of the right-hand batter who led India to the finals of the 2005 and 2017 Women’s World Cup. They spoke exclusively to news18.com soon after Mithali announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. Excerpts:

‘END OF AN ERA’

SUDHA SHAH (Former India batter and coach): An era in women’s cricket has come to an end. Mithali dominated women’s cricket from 1999. I am sure if she’d had gone on, she’d have dominated and contributed much more. Hats off to her for all that she has achieved. I am very proud of her, am proud to have been associated with her for a few years as the Indian women’s team coach and enjoyed it. Her work ethics and dedication stand out. It’s her single-minded dedication that saw her through. For her to suffer a knee injury way back in 2003 and to continue playing for another 19 years, hats off to her. She took care of her injuries. In the first World Cup she played, against England, India were in a bad shape with a couple of wickets down. She was hardly 18 or 19 then and when everyone else was struggling, she made batting look very easy. That time we all felt, ‘A star is born’. As you get older, your fitness counts a lot. She was very particular about her fitness and that has seen her through.

Mithali Raj Retirement: 10 Major Records That Highlight The Icon’s Incredible 23-year Long Cricketing Career

‘AN INSPIRATIONAL FIGURE’

SHUBHANGI KULKARNI (Former India captain): Mithali has obviously had a huge role to play in Indian women’s cricket. She has been a fantastic role model, and an inspirational figure. A whole lot of girls took up cricket watching her. She was one of the most stylish batters that I have seen. She was very focussed, very disciplined, hard-working. She kept improving her game and adapted according to the needs of the team. She managed her injuries really well and worked hard on her fitness, particularly in the latter stages of her career.

‘EPITOMISED ALL THE QUALITIES THAT DEFINED LONGEVITY’

PURNIMA RAU (Mithali’s team-mate and later India coach): My coach Sampath Kumar coached her. I am really happy Sampath was born for us. He polished all the gems. I am very happy and proud that Mithali is from Hyderabad. Unless you have technique, skill and class, you will not last that long. She has epitomised all the qualities that defined longevity, and inspired a lot of the girls. Her statistics will, forever, be talked about globally. It is a career we can celebrate. She did nothing wrong in her career. She played very simple cricket. She stuck to the basics. Her basics were brilliant. I hope people who are coming after her will have learnt from Mithali about her longevity in the game.

There is something about Hyderabad that has produced legends and batters with the lazy elegance that are pleasing to the eye. I will always remember her cover drive, even finding the gaps between the fielders, very pleasing to the eye.

‘BEST CRICKETER INDIA HAS EVER PRODUCED’

SHANTHA RANGASWAMY (Former India captain): She is a world-renowned cricketer, who has done yeoman’s service to the nation and the women’s cricket at large. Since the inception of women’s cricket in India, I have seen it all, and by far she is the best cricketer India has ever produced. I am talking about Mithali the batter. The efforts she puts in, even just before going to the World Cup, she batted for six to seven hours and was totally focussed, technically as sound in women’s cricket as Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid were in men’s cricket. Many seem sad that she has retired but we need to rejoice and think of the contribution she has made to the game and the country. She has played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of women’s cricket in India. Wherever she played, irrespective of the conditions, grassy wicket, windy conditions, or overcast, she was always at home.

Twitter Wishes Mithali Raj a Happy Retirement as the Indian Icon Bids Adieu

As it happens to all great cricketers, she has had her share of criticism. People were talking about her strike rate. When wickets were falling in a heap at the other end, do you look at the strike rate or do you look at saving the match for your team? Somewhere, I felt a lot of unfavourable remarks were made. She is very strong mentally, and very resolute in her determination. Her concentration level, despite so many impediments, never dipped.

The very first time I saw her was against South Africa in the World Cup in New Zealand in 2000. I was amazed, 17 years and some months old, with the maturity she displayed, she got a half-century and India won. The first time I saw it, I realised we have a genius women’s cricketer on our side. Astonishing levels of concentration, the practise regimen she followed was unbelievable. After a level, we tend to take it easy. But not Mithali. Even before going to the World Cup this year, she did six to seven hours of batting at Malayagiri in Vijayawada. I would rate Gavaskar as the best technician, Mithali was likewise in women’s cricket. When you watch her bat, it was like poetry in motion. It was a treat to watch. She played as well in her last game as she did in her first game. You can imagine how good she was.

‘SHE HAS BRAVED IT ALL’

ANJUM CHOPRA (Former India captain and Mithali’s team-mate): I have actually been her contemporary. I do remember her coming to the Indian team in 1999. From there, when I became captain, she was vice-captain of the Indian team and then she took over. I remember that journey very clearly and all the nice partnerships we had. Be it batting or saving the game, I remember them all. Everyone talks about her long career. It’s never easy having that kind of longevity, hitting the ball, doing the same rehab, it is really commendable on her part to continue playing the game. She has braved it all.

Since she has called it quits, when you look back, so many years have passed by since she made her debut. We realise we are not teenagers anymore. For me, Mithali has always been Mithali. For a youngster, she is Mithali didi, Mithali ma’am, etc. For me, she is always Mithali, having made her debut for India as a teenager all those years ago.

To remain keen and active for so long, it needs a special effort. The very fact that, since 2017, the game got the kind of attention, we lost the 2005 World Cup final as well, but what 2017 has done is that the following of the game has drastically improved. The moment Mithali announced her retirement, every news channel had her news as ‘Breaking News’. Earlier, how many would have ‘Breaking News’ for such news? That shows the growth of the women’s game, and the awareness of women’s cricket. That is the kind of development women’s cricket has made. This present generation is a part of that. I won’t say it was driven only by Mithali. There are other players as well. Mithali has seen the game grow from the time when a small column used to be carried in a newspaper about the Indian team winning or losing to a ‘Breaking News’ story in every news channel. That is where the generation is and Mithali has seen that transformation.

‘SHE BATTED WITH SO MUCH EASE’

SMITHA HARIKRISHNA (former India all-rounder and Mithali’s team-mate): The sun has set on a wonderful and illustrious career. Take a bow, Mithali Raj, on a brilliant career spanning over two decades. It was an honour to share the same dressing room as Mithali in the 2000 World Cup in New Zealand. Due to her illness, she could not play most of the tournament. She was the baby of the team then and to watch her carry Indian women’s cricket on her young shoulders for over two decades is just phenomenal. It shows her love, passion, dedication and commitment to the game. To be at the top consistently for 23 years says a lot about the individual and her support system. Her family has relentlessly supported her right through.

I remember watching her for the first time at the India camp (1997). I had heard so much about her. She lived up to all the hype about her and it was evident that she was very very special and gifted. She batted with so much ease, it was a joy to watch her footwork. Her timing was exquisite. I had heard about her practice routines, and how her dad and her coach used to take her to practice and carry lights so that she could get some extra practice after dark. The foundation was so strongly laid for her that her game could only progress upward. It comes as no surprise at all for her to have sustained such long innings at the highest level. She has put in the hard work for hours day-in and day-out for years. It has paid off.

Mithali has been a wonderful ambassador to the game of women’s cricket not only in India but also globally. Her records speak volumes about her game. Her popularity is unparalleled by any other cricketer and that is probably the reason so many girls have taken up the sport. A lot of credit goes to Mithali for showing resilience in playing the game and setting a wonderful example on and off the field. She is a huge role model for the youngsters.

Like all GOAT, her love for her craft must be the single most driving force for her to have played the game for so long. One has to admire the tenacity of Mithali for sticking around for all these years, perhaps chasing the elusive World Cup title.

Though we may not see her bat again, I am sure we will see more of her in a different capacity contributing to the growth of the game.

Thank you for the lovely memories, Mithali. They will be cherished for a long long time.

‘SHE PUT INDIAN WOMEN’S CRICKET ON THE WORLD MAP’

SUSHMA VERMA (India wicket-keeper and Mithali’s team-mate): She has had an incredible career. She put Indian women’s cricket on the world map. Best wishes to her for her next innings in life.

‘YOU CANNOT FIND ANYTHING NEGATIVE ABOUT HER’

TUSHAR AROTHE (Former India women’s coach): If I were to tick all the boxes, I would do it for Mithali. She was hard-working, dedicated, and disciplined. I was one of the lucky coaches who worked with her and gelled well together. Whatever decisions we took, worked well. Unfortunately, we could not win the World Cup final (2017). You cannot find anything negative about her.

Everyone used to look up to her, observe how she behaved on and off the field, how she read the game, and not show pressure on her face. She was ready to listen to the coaches. I would say she is the Sachin Tendulkar of women’s cricket, obviously, she would not like it, but I would rate her that way. Her performances speak for her. She has won a lot of matches. Whenever the team needed it, Mithali was always there. One can say about her strike rate, but you have Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Varma, and Sneh Rana (to do the fast scoring). Earlier, you would see one or two such batters – Anjum Chopra and Mithali. Mithali’s consistency is at a totally different level. For 23 years, nobody thought of dropping her from the squad. Hats off to her!

I had a number of good moments with her, and the decisions that we took went our way. In the 2017 Women’s World Cup against Pakistan, we made 169. Just before the team went out to the field, I told Mithali that we start bowling with Jhulan Goswami and Ekta Bisht (left-arm spinner). I told her that the Pakistan batters would play for the away-going ball and Bisht could bring the ball in and trap the batters. It so happened that Bisht took three wickets in her first spell and ended up with five wickets in the match.

I consider myself lucky to have worked with her as a coach.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here