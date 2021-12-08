End of an Era: Virat Kohli's ODI Captaincy in Numbers

A new era in Indian cricket has started with the introduction of split captaincy in white-ball and red-ball cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has removed Virat Kohli as India’s ODI captain and Rohit Sharma has been handed over the leadership responsibilities in white-ball cricket. During his ODI captaincy tenure, Kohli failed to guide India to an ICC title which always put his leadership qualities under the scanner. However, the 33-year-old led the Men in Blue to several historic bilateral series wins which makes him one of the most successful ODI captains in Indian history.

Virat Kohli as India’s ODI captain:

Matches - 95

Won - 65

Lost - 27

Tie - 1

No Result - 2

Winning Percentage - 70.43

Kohli has a better winning percentage as India’s ODI captain than the two World Cup-winning skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni (59.52) and Kapil Dev (54.16). Interestingly he has the best winning percentage than any other Indian captain who led the side in more than 10 matches.

Under Kohli’s leadership, India won 15 out of the 19 bilateral ODI series which includes historic series wins over South Africa, Australia and West Indies on their soil.

In the ICC tournaments, the charismatic batter led the Indian team to the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and semifinal of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Kohli scored a plethora of runs as the captain of the Indian team in the 50-over format. The modern-day great scored 5,449 runs at an astonishing average of 72.65. He also smashed the second most centuries as a captain in ODIs - 21. Legendary Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is at the top of the list with 22 tons.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Has to Go to The Basics and Do Soul-Searching: Anshuman Gaekwad

Meanwhile, Kohli has an even better batting record while in ODIs as a captain. In 48 innings, he has scored 3010 runs at a sublime average of 83.61 which also includes 13 century and 12 half-centuries.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Replaces Virat Kohli as India’s ODI Captain; BCCI Announces Squad For South Africa Tests

In his last series as ODI captain, Kohli guided India to a 2-1 series win over England at home in March.

The 33-year-old relinquished his T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup but in his statement, he said that he will continue to lead India in the ODI and Test format.

Kohli will continue to lead India in the red-ball cricket in which he is the most successful Indian captain.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here