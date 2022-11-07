'Ended up Just Listening': AB de Villiers Meets Sachin Tendulkar; Shares His Experience in Heartwarming Post

Batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers spent time together on Monday as the duo gets involved in a quality conversation. The former South Africa captain is currently in India ahead of the IPL 2023 auction as he met with the Royal Challengers Bangalore management in Bangalore. The legendary batter has come to India after more than a year as he didn’t play in IPL 2022 after announcing his retirement from international cricket. The 38-year-old has expressed his desire in the past to return to RCB in some capacity this year as many expect him to be part of the support staff as the mentor.

On Monday morning, De Villiers shared a post on Instagram where he expressed his excitement for meeting Tendulkar as he talked highly of the Master Blaster through the caption.

“Bottled up with excitement as I wait to meet with @sachintendulkar . He’s always been someone I look up to. The way he carried himself on and off the field during his playing days was nothing short of incredible! Since his retirement nothing has changed and he still inspires millions around the world, including me,” the former South Africa captain wrote.

Later in the afternoon, the two legendary cricketers met for a shoot which De Villiers’ post suggested was an interview.

The 38-year-old shared his experience of meeting the legendary Indian batter who is the only one in world cricket to score 100 international centuries.

De Villiers said that he was supposed to take Tendulkar’s interview but ended up just listening to him.

“So I ended spending a few hours with this man today. Thought I was sort of gonna interview him, but ended up just listening and taking it all in. What an experience. Thanks for your time “Master Blaster”@sachintendulkar,” he wrote.

De Villiers enjoys a massive fan base in India and the main reason behind this is his stints in IPL. He is among the icons of IPL who made his debut with Delhi Daredevils before moving to RCB where he became a mainstay in their middle order. His ability to play unconventional shots across the ground made him hugely popular among Indian fans. He went on to score 4522 runs in 157 matches. His RCB career spanned more than a decade. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November last year thus ending his IPL career with RCB.

