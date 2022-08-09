ENG-A vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For England Lions vs South Africa 2022, Tour Match, August 9, Canterbury, 3:30 PM IST

ENG-A vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 9) four-day practice match between England Lions and South Africa: After a small hiatus, the South African team will continue their tour of England for a three-match Test series that will be underway on August 17. Before the start of the series, the Proteas will be locking horns against England Lions in a four-day practice match beginning Today, August 9 at St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

This Test series will be of utmost importance for South Africa given their position in the ICC World Test rankings. Facing a strong English team in their own backyard can be intimidating for the visiting sides; therefore the Proteas will want to make the most out of this practice match.

The South African side has proved their mettle in both the limited overs series of the tour. They drew the ODI series 1-1 before securing an impressive 2-1 triumph in the T20I series. Proteas’ red ball skipper Dean Elgar has been excellent in leading the squad and will be hoping to inspire his team to another series victory.

Talking about the England Lions, most of their players have been playing the Hundred T20 League. The transition to red-ball cricket in such a short span of time might just prove difficult to adapt for the players. However, they have some prolific English talent in their arsenal and will be looking to give a tough test to the South Africans in the One-off Test.

Ahead of the match between England Lions and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-A vs SA Telecast

The One-off Test between England Lions and South Africa will not be telecast in India.

ENG-A vs SA Live Streaming

The One-off Test between England Lions and South Africa will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ENG-A vs SA Test match Details

The ENG-A vs SA Test match will be played at the St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Tuesday, August 9, at 3:30 pm IST.

ENG-A vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-Captain: Craig Overton

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-A vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Craig Overton

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ollie Robinson, Sam Cook

England Lions vs South Africa Line-ups

England Lions Predicted Line-up: Sam Billings (c & wk), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Keaton Jennings, Daniel Lawrence, James Rew, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Liam Patterson-White, Sam Cook, Dominic Sibley

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

