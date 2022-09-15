ENG-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, England Legends vs South Africa Legends, RSWS 2022, September 15

England Legends and South Africa Legends will face-off in a the Road Safety World Series 2022 match on September 15. Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends are coming into this match after registering a convincing win against New Zealand Legends. The South African spin duo of Johan Botha and Thandi Tshabalala dismantled the Kiwi batting line-up in the previous match. Skipper Jonty Rhodes will hope that his team maintain their winning ways against England Legends.

Meanwhile, England Legends will be hurting from their humiliating loss against Sri Lankan Legends. While batting first, England batters didn’t put up any sort of resistance and choked under the pressure applied by Sri Lankan bowlers. Skipper Ian Bell himself didn’t look comfortable at the crease and would look to score heavily against South Africa Legends. How the England batters counter the spin of Johan Botha and Thandi Tshabalala will be very important.

Ahead of the T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends be played?

The T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will be played on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends be played?

The T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

What time will the T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends begin?

The T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends?

The T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends?

The T20 match between England Legends and South Africa Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

ENG-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Johan Botha

Vice-captain: Jonty Rhodes

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Morne van Wyk

Batters: Ian Bell, Jonty Rhodes, Andrew Puttick, M Loye

Allrounders: Dimitri Mascharenhus, Johan van der Wath, Alviro Petersen

Bowlers: Jade Dernbach, Johan Botha, Chris Schofield

ENG-L vs SA-L Possible XIs

ENG-L Predicted Line-up: M Loye, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, Dimitri Mascharenhus, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach

SA-L Predicted Line-up: Jonty Rhodes (c), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Morne van Wyk (w), Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala

