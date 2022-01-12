ENG-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match, January 12, 07:30 PM IST

ENG-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match between England Under 19 and Papua New Guinea Under 19: England Under 19 will play against Papua New Guinea Under 19 in the 13th warm-up match ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. The highly-anticipated match will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, West Indies at 07:30 PM IST on January 12, Wednesday.

Both England Under 19 and Papua New Guinea Under 19 are strong sides and thus a fierce cricket battle can be expected on Wednesday. The two teams are yet to play a full warm-up game as their respective first warm-up matches were abandoned due to bad weather conditions.

England Under 19 were up against Afghanistan Under 19 in their first match. The game was washed out without even a single ball bowled. Papua New Guinea Under 19, on the other hand, faced UAE U19. Bowling first, PNG looked in good touch as the bowlers gave away 301 runs in 49 runs. However, the game was called off midway due to rain.

Ahead of the match between England Under 19 and Papua New Guinea Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

ENG-U19 vs PNG-U19 Telecast

ENG-U19 vs PNG-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

ENG-U19 vs PNG-U19 Live Streaming

England Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

ENG-U19 vs PNG-U19 Match Details

England Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 contest will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, West Indies at 07:30 PM IST on January 12, Wednesday.

ENG-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jacob Bethell

Vice-Captain- James Rew

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: James Rew

Batters: George Bell, George Thomas, Barnabas Maha

All-rounders: Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell, Aue Oru, Rayn Ani

Bowlers: Nathan Barnwell, Toua Boe, Karoho Kevau

ENG-U19 vs PNG-U19 Probable XIs:

England Under 19: Tom Prest (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Alex Horton, William Luxton, James Rew, George Thomas, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell

Papua New Guinea Under 19: Barnabas Maha (c), Toua Boe, Aue Oru, Katenalaki Singi, Junior Morea, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau, Sigo Kelly, Rayn Ani, Peter Karoho

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here