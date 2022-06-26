ENG v IND: Former India Openers Blames Selectors for Not Having Back-Up Opener As Rohit Sharma Gets Covid-19

With Rohit Sharma now down with Covid-19, Team India will be scampering for an extra opener for the lone Test match against England at Edgbaston. However, an extra opener is not available in the touring side. With the captain missing out, the responsibility is likely to fall upon the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara or KS Bharat. The latter has got some runs in the only warm-up match against Leicestershire and is the frontrunner to replace Rohit.

The 15-man squad doesn’t have an extra opener and had only two specialist openers in Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. It did have the name of KL Rahul, but he had to withdraw due to an injury concern.

One of the explosive openers of his times, Sehwag said this was a huge gaffe by the selectors itself who should have ensured there are extra batter for the role. He said post covid teams have travelled with so many players then someone must have brought an extra opener.

“I think there is a mistake on the part of selectors that we didn’t take an extra opener as back-up. Because everyone thought Rohit is fit, Shubman Gill is fit. No one anticipated this Covid factor. One or two extra players always go and in days of Covid, you have 20-22 extra players. If you have a 22-man squad and you don’t have an extra opener, it’s a big mistake on your part,” he told Sony’s pre match show for India vs Ireland ‘Extra Innings.’

“Someone will be asked to open. Maybe Pujara, maybe KS Bharat. Now if Bharat opens and he fails, will he get another chance? Pujara had made an excellent comeback, if he doesn’t score, will he play again?,” he said, adding that the above mentioned players must be backed to the hilt.

“If you do make someone an makeshift opener, you have to give him confidence. ‘that okay, you put yourself above the team, we will back you in the future.'”

On Sunday morning, news broke that Rohit Sharma had tested positive for Covid-19. Although, India captain remains in isolation and there is no guarantee he would be out, it is anybody’s guess who will get the promotion in his absence.

