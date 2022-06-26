ENG v IND: In Rohit's Absence, Jasprit Bumrah To be Named Captain for Edgbaston Test?

With Rohit Sharma now down with Covid-19, there is a high chance that Jasprit Bumrah might be named the captain of the Indian test team when they take on England in the lone Test match at the Edgbaston cricket ground, starting July 1. On Sunday morning, news broke that Rohit Sharma had tested positive for Covid-19. Although, India captain remains in isolation and there is no guarantee he would be out, it is anybody’s guess who will get the promotion in his absence.

Bumrah has been named the vice captain of the Test side and had earlier told the press that he would take up captaincy if the situation arises. The pacer was named the vice-captain of Indian cricket team earlier this year as India took on South Africa.

“If given an opportunity, it would be an honour. I don’t think any player would say no. There’s no bigger feeling than that,” Bumrah had said back then.

“I don’t like to chase things because I don’t want to… See I am a person who believes that God has a plan and everything will find out its own way, so I don’t like to hamper the plan that is there. I try to never change anything.

“Whatever role is asked of me I would do it with the best ability that I can. I don’t want to change the whole organisation, you are always a leader when you are a senior member of the team so it’s just a post that comes with you.”

If he becomes the captain, he would be the first Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to lead the team. An instance, 35 years in the making.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was found Covid-19 positive and remains in isolation in a hotel. Rohit was part of India’s tour game against Leicestershire and had scored 25 runs in the first innings, but did not bat on Day 3 of the tour game.

“Team India Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid AntigenTest (RAT) conducted on Saturday, He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI MEdical team,” tweeted the BCCI.

