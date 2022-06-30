ENG v IND: 'Lord and Beefy Just Got Famous After My Performances Against England'-Shardul Thakur

India’s Shardul Thakur will hold the key at Edgbaston as they take on England in the fifth and final Test match, starting July 1. Last time when he was in England, he made quite a name for himself with the bat, scoring fifties in both the innings at Oval which helped India take 2-1 lead as they went on to beat England. While in the first innings, he scored 57 and helped India reach a respectable total of 191, he accounted for another fifty (60) in the second essay. Thanks to these performances, he went on to earn the nickname ‘Beefy’ on the lines of iconic England all-rounder Ian ‘Beefy’ Botham.

Meanwhile, he has also earned a nicknake ‘Lord’ which is used on social media by his fans. Reacting to this, he said that it shows ‘love’ of his teammates.

“England is a bowler’s paradise. The ball swings here and at a time you can get a lot of wickets in one spell. So yeah, England is one of my favorite places to play cricket. I am fine with any name (laughs). The name Bull is what they have been calling me since my Ranji Trophy days. I am fine with any nickname that my teammates give me. Lord and Beefy just got famous after my performances against England. It shows how much my teammates love me. It’s good to hear, sounds good when it falls on my ears,” Shardul said in a recent video posted by bcci.tv.

“The pace attack that we have, everyone is doing well, including Shami, Bumrah and Umesh whenever he gets a game. Sometimes these bowlers get 2-3 wickets in their first spell and then I come a bit later in the game when they need rest. But I have started to like that role and it’s my duty, as I know if I deliver a performance at that stage then it creates an impact in the match,” Shardul added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here