ENG v IND: 'Rohit Sharma Being Monitored By Medical Team, Not Yet Ruled Out'-Rahul Dravid

Birmingham: India captain Rohit Sharma, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is being monitored by the BCCI medical team and hasn’t been ruled out for the Edgbaston Test against England, beginning on July 1, head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed on Wednesday.

According to Dravid, the Indian team management will take a final decision after examining two more test reports of Rohit.

“He (Rohit) is being monitored by our medical team. He has not yet been ruled out. Obviously he needs to get better. He will have tests tonight and tomorrow morning. We still have 36 hours before the match,” Dravid said in a virtual press conference.

The coach further said that the clarity on Rohit’s health will come from the chief selector Chetan Sharma and they will finalise the playing XI for the rescheduled Test after accessing the whole situation.

The star opener tested positive on the second day of the warm-up match in Leicester last week and is currently serving the five-day isolation as recommended by the UK government. If Rohit fails to recover on time, Jasprit Bumrah could lead Team India in the Edgbaston Test.

Notably, India didn’t nominate a vice-captain after KL Rahul, who was named Rohit’s deputy when the squad was picked in May, was ruled out having picked a groin injury earlier this month.

Bumrah was the vice-captain during India’s previous Test series, against Sri Lanka at home. The pacer incidentally has never led in an

