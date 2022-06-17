ENG v NED: England Break Own World Record With 498 Runs On Board In Amstelveen

nEngland broke their own world record as they posted a massive 498/4 against Netherland in an ODI match at Amstelveen. As many as three people scored centuries as England bettered their own world record of 481 which they had posted in 2018 against Australia in Trent Bridge. While Phil Salt hammered 122 off 93 balls, Dawid Malan accounted for 125 off 109 balls. Jos Buttler then came out and slammed the fastest 150 for England, missing the fastest ever 150 scored by AB de Villiers narrowly. Furthermore, Liam Livingstone, who walked into bat at 6, was the most brutal as he went onto score the fastest fifty for England in ODIs. He too was on the verge of the fastest fifty, but narrowly missed after the bowler bowled a superb yorker.

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan returned to the squad as captain and got dismissed for a duck. While Jason Roy also managed to score just a single after he dragged one back from his own cousin. Interestingly, this venue has seen a 400 plus score earlier as well when Sri Lanka slammed 443 way back in 2006, a world record at the time. Meanwhile this is not the first time that England has scored 400. This would be their third such score as they had scored 444/3 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2016. The same venue also saw them score 481 against arch-rivals Australia in 2018 and the third being today.

Meanwhile South Africa has scored 400 plus as many as four times, one more than England. Here are the top ten highest team totals ever.

England 498/4 50 9.96 v Netherlands Amstelveen England 481/6 50 9.62 v Australia Nottingham England 444/3 50 8.88 v Pakistan Nottingham Sri Lanka 443/9 50 8.86 v Netherlands Amstelveen South Africa 439/2 50 8.78 v West Indies Johannesburg South Africa 438/9 49.5 8.78 v Australia Johannesburg South Africa 438/4 50 8.76 v India Wankhede Australia 434/4 50 8.68 v South Africa Johannesburg South Africa 418/5 50 8.36 v Zimbabwe Potchefstroom India 418/5 50 8.36 v West Indies Indore

The Proteas has scored 434 against Australia in 2006 where they chased down that target against Australia with just one wicket remaining. Since then they had scored 400 against Zimbabwe, West Indies and India, thus becoming the only team with four 400 plus scores. With advent of T20 cricket where batters go after the bowler mercilessly, the chances of another 400 plus total on small grounds against weaker opposition very much remains a possibility. Amstelveen is one of the smallest grounds in the world and an England side, which had explosive batters, made the most of the conditions as they had touched 400 mark as early as the 40th over.

