ENG v Ned: Will Someone Score 500 In Future? Jos Buttler Answers

Riding high on his IPL form, Jos Buttler came into his own as he slammed the fastest 150 in international cricket at Amstelveen against the Netherlands. The full might of England’s batting lineup came to the fore as three hundred were scored in no time, taking them to a world record score of 498 runs, just two short of 500. Buttler, the top scorer said that someday some team would get to 500 in ODI cricket.

Eoin Morgan’s side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series. Jos Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls — missing his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball — while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also made three figures.

“This is a really exciting time for us,” man of the match Buttler said after the match, played under blue skies at the VRA cricket ground just outside Amsterdam.

“Is it a matter of time before we make 500? I don’t know. We’ll keep trying to do it,” said Buttler. “It’s a tough thing to try to achieve. It’ll probably have to happen on a belting wicket at a small ground.”

Amstelveen is usually a small ground and it has seen a 400 plus score earlier also when Sri Lanka slammed 443 back in 2006.

“We’ve come close one time before this and the message in the team is to try to keep pushing boundaries and taking the team forward, take the game on,” Buttler said after the match.

“I have certainly tried to back my six-hitting more than I have done in previous years. I am going to try and hit a lot more sixes… and that was really the plan today,” said Buttler, who sent officials scurrying for the ball all across the scenic cricket ground with his seven sixes.

