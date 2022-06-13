ENG v NZ: Joe Root Makes Fans' Day With Sweet Gesture | Video Goes Viral

A young fan’s dream came true as former England captain and centurion in the second Test match against New Zealand Joe Root gave him an autograph. It was just another day for this youngster who never expected that Root would oblige him, but he did. In a video that is now going viral, the young boy can be seen tapping Root’s shoulders in elation as the batter signed his autograph.

It all happened on day 3 of the second Test match when England batters were making their way into the dressing room where Root saw the young fan and stopped to sign his autograph.



Joe Root scored a majestic 176 and Ben Foakes added a lively 56 to ensure New Zealand held only a 14-run lead following their own mammoth first innings total of 553. New Zealand’s cautious start to the second innings took them 41 runs ahead of England, with Will Young unbeaten on six and Devon Conway 17 not out.

The tense final overs before lunch were a stark contract to the run spree that preceded it. England had bludgeoned 383 runs on Sunday, starting day four on 473-5 after Root’s fastest Test century and 145 from Ollie Pope.

Root resumed on 163 and Foakes on 24, while New Zealand suffered a blow when Kyle Jamison was ruled out of day four while the pace bowler awaited the results of scans on the back injury he sustained on Sunday.

Foakes took the attack to Tim Southee in the first over of the day, smashing two boundaries as the bewildered pace bowler was plundered for 12 runs. That blistering start was in keeping with new coach Brendon McCullum’s desire for England to play aggressively at all times.

