ENG v NZ: Joe Root Returns to Hero's Welcome To Lord's Pavillion | WATCH

The England Cricket team’s summer is up and running under new captain Ben Stokes. The Three Lions defeated New Zealand in style in the first Test of the 4-match series. The match was rather unpredictable as both teams tumbled over cheaply in their first innings. On a difficult track, England had to chase down a total of 277 against a dangerous Kiwi bowling attack.

The hosts had a difficult start to their innings as the top order failed yet again to provide a good start. The situation looked grim for England as the scoreline read 69/4 when Stokes came in to bat. A positive Ben Stokes combined with Joe Root to steady the ship. Stokes was dismissed after scoring a well-compiled half-century. This did not stop Root from scoring freely as he went on to notch his 26th Test century and became only the second batter from England to reach the 10,000-run milestone.

Twitter celebrated Root’s success as wishes and messages flooded in. The England Cricket team’s Twitter handle posted a video of Root walking up to the dressing room through the gallery of Lord’s. Roots received a warm reception from his teammates and support staff members as he walked through the hall. “A hero’s welcome for Root,” read the caption.

Joe Root also became the joint-youngest member of the elite 10,000 run club in Tests.

Joint-youngest to 10k Test runs ✅

Second Englishman to achieve the feat ✅

Match-winning hundred along the way ✅ It was a day to remember for Joe Root 🌟https://t.co/tnwdQnFHnQ — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2022

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was among Root’s many admireres. “Joe Roooooooot ..what a player what a knock under pressure ..an all time great,” he wrote.

Joe Roooooooot ..what a player what a knock under pressure ..an all time great ..@bcci @icc — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 5, 2022

England legend Michael Vaughan called Root the “most complete English batter” of all time.

Englands most complete all round Batter of all time .. 10000 runs & to do it with a match winning 100 is incredible .. Well done @root66 #Lords — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 5, 2022

Check some of the other reactions:

No better feeling than a match-winning 100 in a pressure run chase. Many congratulations to @root66 on an incredible 100 and on reaching 10000 Test runs, massive achievement. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/1mvfdwrtyv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 5, 2022

Ten thousand test runs is a great accomplishment. Modern great. #JoeRoot — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2022

Joe Root has 10,000 Test runs. And he's just 31 🤯 Well played and congratulations @root66 👏🏽 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/l5dDL5v7Iz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 5, 2022

What a legend @root66 is, simply terrific ton. Cracking start to a new era of English cricket. Can’t wait for TB this week. Well done the @CSM_Worldwide boys @OPope32 @jbairstow21 @MattyJPotts #ENGvNZ — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) June 5, 2022

Joe Root’s grit and determination saw England over the line on the 4th day of the first Test at Lord’s. His unbeaten innings of 115 runs was a testament to his class and determination. Roots’ ton will also be a message to his critics who had questioned his technique and ability to adapt.

