ENG v SA: England Great James Anderson Creates Unusual Record In Second Test

Known as the Greatest of All Time(GOAT) in the whole of England, James Anderson set a new record, becoming the first cricketer to play hundred Test matches in a single country as he came out to bowl against South Africa in the second Test match in Old Trafford, Manchester.

The lanky paceman, who made his debut in 2003, has now become the only cricketer to play hundred Test matches in a particular country alone as he went onto account for South Africa opener with a brilliant in-swinger.

Meanwhile, coming back to Anderson, the 40-year-old played his first Test match at Home of Cricket against Zimbabwe way back in 2003. Since then, he has gone strength to strength becoming the highest ever wicket-taker for England in Test cricket. Furthermore, he also managed to draw the first blood when he had Proteas opener Erwee caught behind for three runs.

Earlier, South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and elected to bat against England in the second Test at Old Trafford on Thursday as the Proteas recalled off-spinner Simon Harmer.

Harmer, a stalwart wicket-taker with English county side Essex, returned in place of towering left-arm quick Marco Jansen in the only change to the XI that overwhelmed England by an innings and 12-runs in the first Test at Lord’s last week.

100th home Test. From his own end. Wicket number 421 at home. Live clips: https://t.co/e4go7z2x78 #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/AY1nM5kcwZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2022

The pitch at Old Trafford should offer more assistance to spinners as the game goes on, with Harmer joining an attack that already features slow left-armer Keshav Maharaj.

Although Thursday’s overcast conditions promised to aid fast bowlers, history was on Elgar’s side — no team has ever won the toss in a Test at Old Trafford, chosen to bowl and gone on to win the match.

“There’s a little bit overhead but we’ve got to play what’s in front of us and it looks quite dry, hence why we’ve gone with the extra spin option with Simon Harmer,” said Elgar at the toss.

“When you go with two spinners, you have to back yourself, go positive and bat first…Marco Jansen misses out, he did nothing wrong in the first game but it is just horses for courses.”

