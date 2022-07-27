ENG v SA: Jonny Bairstow Lifts Sam Curran In Unique Workout Training | WATCH

England batter Jonny Bairstow, who is doubtful for the first T20I against South Africa, is training hard to regain match fitness. He was seen doing a unique workout where he was seen lifting his teammate Sam Curran over his shoulders and walking. This shows that Bairstow is ready to lift some weight and his state is not that bad. The video has been gaining a lot of traction from the moment it was shared by Reece Topley.

The first T20I of the three-match series is scheduled for Wednesday at the Bristol County Ground, in Bristol. The second T20I will take place on Thursday, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, followed by the final fixture on Sunday, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Earlier there were question marks over Bairstow’s fitness when he was seen departing a training session on Tuesday after ice packs and strapping around his left knee. He was also reported to have walking around with some discomfort. Even in this video, he can be seen going through some sort of struggle while lifting his teammates.

Jonny Bairstow lifting Sam Curran 😂😂😂 📹 IG: reecejtopley pic.twitter.com/HwVH7l6wVr — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 26, 2022



However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not given an update on whether he will be in the playing XI for the T20I game or not against the Proteas.

With back-to-back T20Is lined up, it would be no surprise to see Bairstow being left out of the playing XI on Wednesday, the report said.

Bairstow had said recently he wants to play all three formats of the game for “as long as possible”, despite his team-mate, all-rounder Ben Stokes retiring from ODI cricket at the age of 31 and Australia batter Usman Khawaja admitting that it is tough playing all formats in international cricket.

