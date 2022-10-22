ENG vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs Afghanistan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match ENG vs AFG Super 12 match, October 22, Optus Stadium, Perth, 4:30 pm IST

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and England: The wait for the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is finally over. On the opening day of the tournament, ODI World Champions England will kick-start their campaign against Afghanistan. The two sides will head to the Optus stadium in Perth, eyeing a win to get a head start.

England is undoubtedly one of the favourites to win the tournament, and their recent T20I series triumphs against Pakistan and Australia second their case. Batting is their strong suit with in-form batsmen like Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, and Harry Brook rearing to prove their mettle on the biggest stage. Skipper Jos Buttler will look to lead from the front and improve on the side’s semi-final finish in the previous World Cup.

Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan are no longer the underdogs as they have taken significant strides in world cricket, especially in the shortest format of the game. The Afghan players have been part of top-notch franchises around the globe and the exposure has made them synonymous with different conditions.

Star batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been deemed fit to play and will be looking to provide solid starts at the top with Hazratullah Zazai. Though the Australian pitches won’t offer much for spinners, Rashid Khan will still prove to be the Afghan trump card. With his vast experience, Rashid will look to bamboozle batters in the mega event.

Will Afghanistan pull off a victory in their opener? Or will England start off their campaign in style? We shall find out on Saturday!

Ahead of the match between Afghanistan and England; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs AFG Telecast

The match between Afghanistan and England will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

ENG vs AFG Live Streaming

The match between Afghanistan and England will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs AFG Match Details

The match between Afghanistan and England will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, October 22, at 4:30 pm IST.

ENG vs AFGDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dawid Malan

Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Ibrahim Zadran, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Naveen ul Haq

Afghanistan and England Possible Starting XI:

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

