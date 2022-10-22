Live Score England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Jos Buttler Elects to Bowl Against Afghanistan; Phil Salt Dropped

Read more

Jos Buttler and Co. will look to start their campaign on a high against a confident Afghanistan side. England entered the T20 World Cup after beating Pakistan and Australia in the T20I series. They have one of the most destructive batting line-ups in T20I cricket and their fearless approach is going to be trouble for many teams including their Saturday opponents Afghanistan who rely heavily on their spinners to get the job done.

Afghanistan impressed many with their performance in Asia Cup 2022 but they lost some close matches which they look to avoid here. They will look to make an impact by causing an upset against England to announce their arrival at the mega T20 WC.

Meanwhile, the pitch is expected to offer pace and bounce at Perth which gave an advantage to England as they have some quality pacers who can hit the deck hard.

What date T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will be played at the Perth Stadium.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani, Qais Ahmed Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

