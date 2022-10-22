CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home »Cricket Home » News » Live Score England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Jos Buttler Elects to Bowl Against Afghanistan; Phil Salt Dropped

Live now

Auto Refresh

Live Score England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Updates: Jos Buttler Elects to Bowl Against Afghanistan; Phil Salt Dropped

ENG vs AFG: Match 14 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of England vs Afghanistan Match 14 T20 World Cup 2022 match from Perth. Also check the England vs Afghanistan Match 14 T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: October 22, 2022, 14:26 IST

Perth

England vs Afghanistan live cricket score ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022

Live Score ENG vs AFG T20 WC Updates: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against Afghanistan at Perth Stadium. The England skipper backed his team to chase down the total. England dropped Chris Jordan, David Willey, Phil Salt and Tymal Mills from the XI. While Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi was confident at the toss to take down England. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Oct 22, 2022 16:16 IST

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Jos Buttler Honoured to Lead England

We gonna have a bowl. It’s been a long build-up there’s been some good games we are as ready as we can be. Everyone is raring to go. Really excited and great honour to captain your country in a World Cup. We have a lot of talent in the squad. We have left out Willey, Jordan, Mills and Salt.

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Jos Buttler Honoured to Lead England
Oct 22, 2022 16:14 IST

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Mohammad Nabi at Toss

The plan was to bat first and put some score on the board and then put pressure with the ball. Excited as a captain and hopefully we will do well as a team. For the last few weeks we had a good look at the conditions and practice games as well.

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Updates: Mohammad Nabi at Toss
Oct 22, 2022 16:12 IST

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Toss Updates: Afghanistan Playing XI

Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Oct 22, 2022 16:07 IST

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Toss Updates: England Playing XI

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Oct 22, 2022 16:03 IST

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Toss Updates: England opt to Bowl

England skipper Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bowl against Afghanistan in Perth.

Oct 22, 2022 15:59 IST

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

We are just a few minutes away from the toss.

Oct 22, 2022 15:54 IST

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Oct 22, 2022 15:48 IST

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

England have played some quality cricket in the last couple of months. They beat Pakistan on their historic tour and then followed it up with a series win over Australia Down Under. They have undoubtedly one of the most explosive batting line-ups in the tournament. They have also found the right bowling attack in the last couple of months to get the job done.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will rely on their star spinners Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Zadran to create some magic with the ball to outclass the English batters who embrace a fearless approach with the bat.

Oct 22, 2022 15:11 IST

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Oct 22, 2022 14:52 IST

ENG vs AFG Probable Playing XI

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani, Qais Ahmed Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

Oct 22, 2022 14:31 IST

England Aim For Glory This Time!

Oct 22, 2022 14:29 IST

ENG vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan from Perth Stadium, Perth.

Read more

Jos Buttler and Co. will look to start their campaign on a high against a confident Afghanistan side. England entered the T20 World Cup after beating Pakistan and Australia in the T20I series. They have one of the most destructive batting line-ups in T20I cricket and their fearless approach is going to be trouble for many teams including their Saturday opponents Afghanistan who rely heavily on their spinners to get the job done.

Afghanistan impressed many with their performance in Asia Cup 2022 but they lost some close matches which they look to avoid here. They will look to make an impact by causing an upset against England to announce their arrival at the mega T20 WC.

Meanwhile, the pitch is expected to offer pace and bounce at Perth which gave an advantage to England as they have some quality pacers who can hit the deck hard.

What date T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will be played at the Perth Stadium.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani, Qais Ahmed Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

TAGS