ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 Team England vs Australia 2020 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Eoin Morgan and England defeated Australia in a closely fought encounter on Friday, and on Sunday afternoon they’ll look to wrap up the T20I series at Southampton. England lead the three-match series 1-0 with all three T20Is being played behind closed doors.
However, Aaron Finch will want his Australian side, who returned to competitive cricket for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck, to be sharper than Friday. For Morgan, who is under pressure to carry the team in the absence of Ben Stokes did not have a good day with the bat in the first game and the performance of the batting group is an added concern. Only Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan produced something to write home about.
England might look to push Tom Banton back up the order to make use his of fearless style of play, but it is the question marks on the middle order that could hold them back. But for sure Morgan will need Moeen Ali to have a better day at work than Friday. For Australia too, the problem is similar as the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey failed to support the good provided by the openers David Warner and Aaron Finch.
England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team captain: Dawid Malan
England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team vice-captain: David Warner
England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Alex Carey
England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Batsmen: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Dawid Malan
England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran
England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Pat Cummins
England predicted playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid
Australia predicted playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
