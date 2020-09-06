Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 Team England vs Australia 2020 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Captain / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 Team England vs Australia 2020 – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Eoin Morgan and England defeated Australia in a closely fought encounter on Friday, and on Sunday afternoon they’ll look to wrap up the T20I series at Southampton. England lead the three-match series 1-0 with all three T20Is being played behind closed doors.

However, Aaron Finch will want his Australian side, who returned to competitive cricket for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck, to be sharper than Friday. For Morgan, who is under pressure to carry the team in the absence of Ben Stokes did not have a good day with the bat in the first game and the performance of the batting group is an added concern. Only Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan produced something to write home about.

England might look to push Tom Banton back up the order to make use his of fearless style of play, but it is the question marks on the middle order that could hold them back. But for sure Morgan will need Moeen Ali to have a better day at work than Friday. For Australia too, the problem is similar as the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey failed to support the good provided by the openers David Warner and Aaron Finch.

England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team captain: Dawid Malan

England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team vice-captain: David Warner

England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Alex Carey

England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Batsmen: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Dawid Malan

England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran

England vs Australia 2020, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Pat Cummins

England predicted playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Australia predicted playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Australian cricket teamdream 11eng vs ausEngland cricket teamEngland vs Australiaengland vs australia 2020Predicted XI

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more