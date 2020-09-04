ENG vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 1st T20I England vs Australia Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

England will face Australia on Friday, September 4, for their 1st T20I outing in the three match series. The other two matches will be held on Sunday, September 6, and Tuesday September 8. The Friday fixture will be played at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The England vs Australia T20I match will commence at 10:30 PM IST.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no audience on the stands. This is being followed for all sports events currently. The idea behind this is to ensure safety for both players and the audience.
The match will be telecasted on Sony network on TV and can be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
ENG vs AUS 1st T20I, England playing 11 against Australia: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran
ENG vs AUS 1st T20I, Australia playing 11 against England: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
