ENG vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 1st T20I England vs Australia Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Captain / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.  

Trending Desk |September 4, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
England vs Australia dream 11.

England will face Australia on Friday, September 4, for their 1st T20I outing in the three match series. The other two matches will be held on Sunday, September 6, and Tuesday September 8. The Friday fixture will be played at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The England vs Australia T20I match will commence at 10:30 PM IST.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no audience on the stands. This is being followed for all sports events currently. The idea behind this is to ensure safety for both players and the audience.

The match will be telecasted on Sony network on TV and can be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

ENG vs AUS 1st T20I England vs Australia Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

1st T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 team for England vs Australia

1st T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia captain: Eoin Morgan

1st T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia vice-captain: Aaron Finch

1st T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

1st T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia batsmen: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Steve Smith

1st T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia all-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

1st T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia bowlers: Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc

ENG vs AUS 1st T20I, England playing 11 against Australia: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran

ENG vs AUS 1st T20I, Australia playing 11 against England: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
