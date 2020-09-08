Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 3rd T20I England vs Australia Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips - September 8

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Captain / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 8, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
ENG vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 3rd T20I England vs Australia Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips - September 8

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, 3rd T20I | England will face Australia on Tuesday, September 8, in their upcoming T20I match. The outing will be played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no audience on the stands. This is being followed for all sports events. The idea behind this is to ensure safety of both players and the audience. The match is scheduled to begin at 10.30pm IST. The first T20I will be played on September 11, followed by second T20I between the two teams on September 13.

ALSO READ: England vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of ENG vs AUS Match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I, England vs Australia Live Streaming

The third T20I England vs Australia match will be telecasted on Sony network on TV and will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website on Tuesday, September 8 at 10:30 PM.

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I England vs Australia Live Score / Scorecard

3rd T20I, England vs Australia: Match Details

September 8 - 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

3rd T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 team for England vs Australia

3rd T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia captain: David Warner

3rd T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia vice-captain: Eoin Morgan

3rd T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

3rd T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia batsmen: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch

3rd T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali

3rd T20I ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia bowlers: Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I, England playing 11 against Australia: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I, Australia playing 11 against England: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa Daniel Sams

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Captain / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

