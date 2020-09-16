ENG vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, Australia Tour of England 2020, England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Australia is set to take on host England in the third and deciding match of the ODI series. On Monday, England levelled the three-match series with 1-1 against Australia who fell 24 runs short of a modest target of 232. Despite a 107-run partnership between captain Aaron Finch (73) and Marnus Labuschagne (48), the Aussies crumbled in the latter half of the innings and lost the chance to seal the series. In the first ODI, Australia had won by 19 runs. Both teams will give everything in the decider and it will be treat for the fans.

Australia is set to take on host England in the third and deciding match of the ODI series. On Monday, England levelled the three-match series with 1-1 against Australia who fell 24 runs short of a modest target of 232. Despite a 107-run partnership between captain Aaron Finch (73) and Marnus Labuschagne (48), the Aussies crumbled in the latter half of the innings and lost the chance to seal the series. In the first ODI, Australia had won by 19 runs. Both teams will give everything in the decider and it will be treat for the fans.

ENG vs AUS Australia Tour of England 2020, England vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming

All matches of Australia Tour of England 2020 2020 can be watched on Sony Six Network in India and Sony Liv app.

ENG vs AUS Australia Tour of England 2020, England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ENG vs AUS Australia Tour of England 2020, England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Match Details

September 16 - 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Old Trafford, Manchester

Australia Tour of England 2020 ENG vs AUS Dream11 team for England vs Australia 3rd ODI

Australia Tour of England 2020 ENG vs AUS Dream11 team for England vs Australia 3rd ODI captain: Eoin Morgan

Australia Tour of England 2020 ENG vs AUS Dream11 team for England vs Australia 3rd ODI vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Australia Tour of England 2020 ENG vs AUS Dream11 team for England vs Australia 3rd ODI wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Australia Tour of England 2020 ENG vs AUS Dream11 team for England vs Australia 3rd ODI batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, David Warner, Aaron Finch

Australia Tour of England 2020 ENG vs AUS Dream11 team for England vs Australia 3rd ODI all-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes

Australia Tour of England 2020 ENG vs AUS Dream11 team for England vs Australia 3rd ODI bowlers: Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

ENG vs AUS Australia Tour of England 2020, England playing 11 against Australia: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

ENG vs AUS Australia Tour of England 2020, Australia playing 11 against England: David

Warner, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Summary: ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Best Picks / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Captain / ENG vs AUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more