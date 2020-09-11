ENG vs AUS Dream11 Predictions, ODI England vs Australia Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

This a three match series, of which the first match will be played today, followed by the second and third matches on September 13 and 16, respectively.

England will face Australia on Friday, September 10, in their upcoming ODI match. The outing will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be no audience on the stands. This is being followed for all sports events. The idea behind this is to ensure safety of both players and the audience.

ENG vs AUS ODI England vs Australia Live Streaming

England vs Australia match will be telecasted on Sony six network on TV and will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app for Premium users. The match is scheduled for Friday, September 11 at 5:30 PM.

ENG vs AUS ODI England vs Australia Live Score / Scorecard

ENG vs AUS ODI England vs Australia: Match Details

September 11 - 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Old Trafford, Manchester

ODI ENG vs AUS Dream11 team for England vs Australia

ODI ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia captain: Eoin Morgan

ODI ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia vice-captain: Adam Zampa,

ODI ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia wicket keeper: Jos Buttler

ODI ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia batsmen: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

ODI ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia all-rounders: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Aaron Finch

ODI ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, England vs Australia bowlers: Joe Root, Eoin Morgan

ENG vs AUS ODI England playing 11 against Australia: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

ENG vs AUS ODI, Australia playing 11 against England: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.