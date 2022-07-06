ENG Vs IND 1st T20I: 'He Is An Exciting Prospect...' Says Skipper Rohit Sharma

Back after recovering from COVID, which forced him to sit out of the Edgbaston test, India captain Rohit Sharma said pace sensation Umran Malik is still in the team’s scheme of things despite his underperformance in the T20Is against Ireland.

“We are trying to give him an understanding of what the team requires from him. We have to see what he offers to us. He is an exciting prospect, we have seen it in the IPL. It is about giving him a role, whether we want him to bowl with a new ball or in the middle overs because when you play for a franchise, you have a different role. Guys here have a certain skill set, it is about understanding it, fitting these people in the side, and giving them role clarity,” Sharma said.

Umran Malik, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, came on the back of a dream IPL season in which he took 22 wickets in 14 matches, regularly touching the 150kmph mark. In the Ireland series, however, he conceded 14 runs in the only over he bowled in the 1st T20I and took 1 wicket for 42 runs in 4 overs in the 2nd T20I.

The 35-year-old also said the team has an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, he refused to call this series a ‘preparation’.

“We have an eye on the World T20. I would not say that (this) is a preparation. Every match for India is important. We want to come here and make sure we tick all our boxes and get the job done,” said Rohit.

On his own fitness, he said he is ‘feeling good’ and the training in the last three days has helped him get in the grove, ahead of the limited over series.

While speaking about the Edgbaston loss, he said : “You want that hunger to be there all the time. I certainly see that hunger in the group. It is disappointed to not have come out on the winning side.”

India will take on England, led by their new captain Jos Buttler, in the first of the three T20Is at Southampton followed by a three-match ODI series.

