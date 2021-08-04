India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on Live TV online

The England vs India Test series commences from August 4 onwards and fans cannot wait for the battle between the two heavyweights to begin. The last time India toured England was back in 2018, where the hosts thrashed India 4-1. Since then, the Men in Blue have gone on to hold the top spot in the Test rankings and reached the finals of the World Test Championships.

However, since the defeat to New Zealand in the WTC finals at Lord’s, the Virat Kohli led Team India will aim to bounce back. England are dominant is their yard and with the first Test being played at Trent Bridge, Jimmy Anderson will be hunting for wickets. It’s an exciting clash as England take on India in the first Test at Nottingham. Here fans can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the ENG vs IND Live Streaming Match Online and TV Broadcast.

ENG vs IND 1st Test Team News and Injury Update

India walk into the first Test without Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill due to injuries, where the former player suffered a concussion after being struck by a bouncer during a training session. KL Rahul is expected to open along with Rohit Sharma for the first Test. In terms of all-rounders, due to the green patch, India will most likely play R Ashwin as the only spinner.

England, on the other hand, will play the series without Ben Stokes after the all-rounder pulled out from the series, citing mental health concerns. Craig Overton has come in as Stokes’ replacement.

When will the 1st Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) start?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 4.

Where will the 1st Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) be played?

The 1st Test match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time will the 1st Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) be played?

The match will commence from 03:30 PM IST.

What TV channel Will broadcast the 1st Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND)?

The England vs India cricket series will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the England vs India 1st Test fixture?

The England vs India cricket series is being live-streamed on the SonyLIV App and Website.

England vs India 1st Test Possible starting line-ups:

England Predicted Starting line-up: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood.

India Predicted Starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

