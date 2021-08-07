ENG vs IND 2021 WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah smacks a stunning six off Sam Curran; Sachin Tendulkar reacts to his innings

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian batsman, showeredadmiration on Jasprit Bumrah as the bowler continues to amazeeveryone in the current first Test of the series at Trent Bridge. The visitors performedmagnificently in the current Test match between England and India, as they established a 95-run advantage when their first innings concluded on 278 in response to England’s 183. Bumrah has risen through the ranks of Indian Test cricket like no other Indian bowler before him.

While KL Rahul top-scored with 84 and Ravindra Jadeja added 56, India had 232/8 when he was dismissed. Few expected the Indian fast bowlers to linger and contribute to the score, but Bumrah had other plans. He threw caution to the breeze and scored a fun 28 in 34 balls, including one six and three fours. Three of those boundaries came from three balls against Sam Curran, one of which was a stunning six towards the midwicket boundary.

Sam Curran gets the taste of his own medicine 😋Bumrah smashes 3 consecutive boundaries 🔥

Bumrah’s exciting performance piqued the interest of batting icon Tendulkar, who commented on Twitter, “Formidable lead for Team India after some important runs added by the tail. It’ll be interesting to see how England respond after being behind. By the way, Jasprit bumrah just played the shot of his life today.”

Formidable lead for #TeamIndia after some important runs added by the tail.It’ll be interesting to see how England respond after being behind. By the way, @Jaspritbumrah93 just played the shot of his life today. 😀#ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 6, 2021

During his 34-ball stint, Bumrah smashed three fours and a six, but no one knows which shot Tendulkar is talking about. But it has to be the sixBumrah connected on off the bowling ofCurran.

Although this is Bumrah’s best Test score for India, it is far from the first time he has demonstrated his prowess with the bat. Last year, before of the Test series against Australia, Bumrah struck a half-century against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground during a three-day pink-ball practise game.

And on Friday, Bumrah demonstrated his batting prowess once more, as he and Mohammed Siraj scored 33 runs off 26 balls for the last wicket, propelling India over the 250-run barrier and giving them a handy 95-run first-innings advantage over England.

Ollie Robinson chose 5/85, while James Anderson chose 4/54. With four wickets, Anderson surpassed India’s Anil Kumble’s (619 Test wickets) to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the five-day format.

