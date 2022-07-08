ENG vs IND 2nd T20I : Probable Playing 11s For Edgbaston Clash

After a riveting contest in the first T20I, India will be looking to seal the series with a win in the next match against England. The Indian side did not have a good outing when they last played in Edgbaston. The rescheduled Test played in the same venue resulted in a thumping Indian defeat.

With the action shifting to the limited-overs format, the Men in Blue will be confident against an England side that lacks star players like Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. The number one side in the T20I format will be bolstered by the expected return of big guns like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

It will be interesting to see who will keep wickets for India as Dinesh Kartik, Sanju Samson, and the one-off Test centurion Rishabh Pant all seem to be in fine form.

England will be expecting more of their T20 specialists like Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone. Skipper Jos Butler also seemed a little rusty in the opening fixture after having an incredible IPL season. England might not make any changes in the squad for the upcoming fixture.

England (ENG) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.

England vs India squads:

England squad for T20I series against India: Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley.

India squad for T20I series against England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

