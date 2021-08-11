ENG vs IND 2nd Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs India Live Streaming Online: India vs England second Test commences from August 12 onwards, starting at 3:30 PM IST, live from Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. Fans can get all the details as to when, where and how to watch the India vs England 2nd Test live streaming online and TV broadcast. After a thrilling first Test, which sadly ended in a draw, the two head to face-off at the Mecca of Cricket, Lord’s. When India won at Lord’s was in the 2014 series, winning the clash by 95 runs where Ishant picked up his best career figures of 7/74.

The last time India played at Lord’sin the 2018 series, England won by an innings and 159 runs. It was an absolute demolition which the Virat Kohli-led side suffered. This will be a new series and a new chance to script history as India face a depleted England side. It will be a thrilling clash as fans get all the details about the India vs England 2nd Test live streaming details and broadcast information.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Team News and Injury Update

Team India will be dismal on losing Shardul Thakur for the second Test as the pacer did some damage to his hamstring. Thakur will most likely be out for the second Test and India will look to bring in the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, who could be the second spinner along with Ravindra Jadeja. Mayank Agarwal has recovered from his concussion and was seen practising in the nets. However, after KL Rahul’s brilliant performance in the first Test, Kohli and coach Shastri will likely give the opener’s role to Rahul once again.

England are currently at the edge as they risk losing out pacer Stuart Broad as the speedster missed out a net session on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort in his calf. The medics are doing all they can to ensure Broad is ready for the second Test. However, if Broad is to sit out the Lord’s Test, Mark Wood is likely to come in as replacement.

When will the 2nd Test match India vs England start?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 12.

Where will the 2nd Test match India vs England be played?

The 2nd Test match will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

What time will the 2nd Test match India vs England be played?

The match will commence from 03:30 PM IST.

What TV channel Will broadcast the 2nd Test match India vs England?

The India vs England cricket series will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the India vs England 2nd Test fixture?

The India vs England cricket series is being live streamed on the SonyLIV App and Website.

India vs England 2nd Test Possible starting line-ups:

England Predicted Starting line-up: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Daniel Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad.

India Predicted Starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here