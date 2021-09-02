ENG vs IND 4th Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs India Live Streaming Online

The England vs India series so far has been action-packed, thrilling and enthralling and with the series currently level at 1-1 with two matches to go, the two juggernauts of the game are only going to raise the bar from here onwards. The fourth Test will be played at Kennington Oval. The Virat Kohli-led Team India need to come back after suffering a humiliating loss to England in the 3rd Test at Leeds, losing by an innings and 76 runs. The Englishmen roared back after the Lord’s Test to demolish India in all departments. While skipper Joe Root has been phenomenal with the bat and as a captain, Team India will need to regroup and make a few changes in order to fight back at The Oval. It’s an exciting clash for sure and fans here can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the England vs India 4th Test live streaming and TV broadcast details.

ENG vs IND 4th Test Team News and Injury Update

England have named their squad for the fourth Test which sees Chris Woakes making his return and Sam Billings replacing Jos Buttler, who is attending the birth of his child. Jonny Bairstow will don the wicketkeeping gloves for the fourth Test against India.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja is doubtful for the fourth Test and Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to fill in for the all-rounder. Ishant Sharma’s performance in the third Test has raised questions and it is highly likely for Shardul Thakur to come in place of the veteran bowler. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s inclusion is also doubtful after a string of inconsistent performances. Hanuma Vihari is being looked at as the possible replacement as the No.5 spot.

When will the 4th Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) start?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 2.

Where will the 4th Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) be played?

The 4th Test match will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

What time will the 4th Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) be played?

The match will commence from 03:30 PM IST.

What TV channel Will broadcast the 4th Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND)?

The England vs India cricket series will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the England vs India 4th Test fixture?

The England vs India cricket series is being live-streamed on the SonyLIV App and Website.

England vs India 4th Test Possible starting line-ups:

England Predicted Starting line-up: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Jimmy Anderson.

India Predicted Starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

