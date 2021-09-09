ENG vs IND 5th Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs India Live Streaming Online

It all comes down to the last England vs India Test which will decide the fate of the five-match series. It has been a rollercoaster ride so far and India currently lead the series 2-1, after a superb win at The Oval, defeating England by 157 runs. The series will be decided at Old Trafford in Manchester and India can do the unthinkable by either pulling off a win or drawing the clash to win the series, a feat which is rarely achieved. It will surely be a thrilling encounter and fans can get all the details about the England vs India Live Streaming details and ENG vs IND TV details as well.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Team News and Injury Update

England are expected to stick with the same playing XI despite losing the penultimate match of the series. Sam Curran can be brought back as the all-rounder can play a crucial role in place of Moeen Ali.

India too will stick with the same playing XI as Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur’s inclusion proved to be a successful decision as the two pacers played a crucial role in India’s win at The Oval. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s inclusion however, seems questionable as the batsman has not been consistent in the series and with the fate of the series hanging by a thread, India will look to bolster the XI and Hanuma Vihari could be seen as Rahane’s replacement.

When will the 5th Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) start?

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 10.

Where will the 5th Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) be played?

The 5th Test match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the 5th Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) be played?

The match will commence from 03:30 PM IST.

What TV channel Will broadcast the 5th Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND)?

The England vs India cricket series will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the England vs India 5th Test fixture?

The England vs India cricket series is being live-streamed on the SonyLIV App and Website.

England vs India 5th Test Possible starting line-ups:

England Predicted Starting line-up: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

India Predicted Starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

