ENG Vs IND : Captain Ben Stokes Feels This Batter's Wicket Was 'Huge'

Following England’s series-leveling win in the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston, skipper Ben Stokes said Jack Leach getting Rishabh Pant out in the third innings of the match was a huge moment in the game.

“To get him when he was 50 was big for us,” Stokes said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant scored a chanceless century in the first innings and looked in no trouble in the second outing when he ventured into a reverse sweep, which he edged to slip.

Stokes complimented Pant for the way he batted which, he indicated, fitted into his philosophy of aggressive cricket even in Tests.

“It was so exciting to watch Rishabh although I was at the receiving end,” he said.

Stokes also said that England’s fastest-ever first-wicket partnership between Alex Lees and Zak Crawley laid the foundation for the victory.

Asked about the remarkable brand of cricket England had played in the series against New Zealand and the Test versus India, he said: “When you get a response so quickly as we’ve seen in the last five weeks, it’s scary, it’s incredible. It just got better, better and better.”

Responding to the praise being heaped on him, Stokes answered: “A captain is defined by the players around him. I can’t take all the credit for this. Everybody has bought into playing this kind of cricket.”

He added: “We (England) want to create a legacy in Test cricket. We’ve done it in white-ball cricket,” he added.

