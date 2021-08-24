ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction For 3rd Test: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Headingley, India vs England 2021, August 25, 3:30 pm IST Wednesday

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Test between England and India: India and England are gearing up for another high-voltage match. The two sides will go head-to-head against each other in the third Test of the five-match series on Wednesday, August 25. The Headingley in Leeds will host the Test match from 03:30 PM IST.

India are enjoying a fantastic ride in the Test series so far. The visitors were the favorites to win the first Test match in Nottingham. However, the last day was completely washed out due to rain and thus the match ended in a draw. India continued their spectacular form in the second match too as they registered a victory by 151 runs.

Coming into the contest on Wednesday, the visitors will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum. Englishmen, on the other hand, will be eager to produce a comprehensive performance in Leeds to level the five-match series by 1-1.

Ahead of the match between England and India; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs IND, 3rd Test TV Telecast

The England vs India match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming

The match between ENG vs IND is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app in India.

ENG vs IND Match Details

The third Test of the five-match series between England and India will be played at the Headingley in Leeds from August 25, Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - KL Rahul

Vice-captain - Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, James Anderson

ENG vs IND Probable XIs

England: Rory Burns, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara

